Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Has Been Rising 83.32% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s traded shares were 3.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$0.92. The 52-week high for the MGY share is $25.21, that puts it down -13.2 from that peak though still a striking 53.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.29. The company’s market capitalization is $5.01B, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.97% in intraday trading to $22.27 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.31%, and it has moved by 5.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.32%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares have gone up 45.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.70% against 40.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.70% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $311.99 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $306.27 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $190.1 million and $231.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.10% and then jump by 32.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 132.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 46.69% per annum.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation insiders own 4.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.50%, with the float percentage being 108.73%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 339 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.06 million shares (or 12.01% of all shares), a total value of $416.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.74 million shares, is of EnerVest Limited’s that is approximately 10.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $353.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 4.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.39 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $82.85 million.