Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) On Wednesday – Up 27.69% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.43% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the LYEL share is $19.84, that puts it down -192.19 from that peak though still a striking 27.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 890.90K shares over the past three months.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) registered a 6.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.43% in intraday trading to $6.79 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 17.07% in 30 days. The short interest in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 9.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.36 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -58.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.90% per annum.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. insiders own 16.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.72%, with the float percentage being 47.62%. MWG Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.16 million shares (or 8.42% of all shares), a total value of $156.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.09 million shares, is of Apoletto Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $116.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $5.3 million.