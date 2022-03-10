Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) Have Jumped 25.49% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $75.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.90% or -$3.89. The 52-week high for the LPI share is $99.26, that puts it down -31.54 from that peak though still a striking 64.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23B, and the average trade volume was 813.64K shares over the past three months.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) trade information

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) registered a -4.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.90% in intraday trading to $75.46 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.20%, and it has moved by 13.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 109.96%.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Laredo Petroleum Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) shares have gone up 26.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 228.40% against 44.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.50% this quarter and then jump 243.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 77.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $374.76 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $354.73 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $188.06 million and $250.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 99.30% and then jump by 41.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.50%. While earnings are projected to return 113.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.49% per annum.

LPI Dividends

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s Major holders

Laredo Petroleum Inc. insiders own 8.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.88%, with the float percentage being 82.81%. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.19 million shares (or 12.84% of all shares), a total value of $177.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.98 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $160.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 0.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 5.33% of the stock, which is worth about $68.6 million.