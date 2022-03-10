Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Is Decrease -15.64%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares were 6.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the KGC share is $8.34, that puts it down -46.32 from that peak though still a striking 14.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.90. The company’s market capitalization is $6.76B, and the average trade volume was 21.24 million shares over the past three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $5.70 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by 1.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.64%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.62, which implies an increase of 25.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $11.03 respectively. As a result, KGC is trading at a discount of -93.51% off the target high and 7.89% off the low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinross Gold Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares have gone down -5.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.51% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -72.00% this quarter and then drop -70.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $954.51 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $970.85 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.16 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.60% and then drop by -18.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.30%. While earnings are projected to return -82.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.00% per annum.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corporation insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.08%, with the float percentage being 66.23%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 615 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 81.34 million shares (or 6.49% of all shares), a total value of $435.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.39 million shares, is of Ruffer LLP’s that is approximately 3.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $221.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 64.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $343.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.89 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $104.24 million.