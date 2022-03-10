Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Surged 27.60% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s traded shares were 5.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.41% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the JOBY share is $14.33, that puts it down -192.45 from that peak though still a striking 26.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.30 million shares over the past three months.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) registered a 0.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $4.90 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.20%, and it has moved by 27.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.37%. The short interest in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is 10.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 55.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, JOBY is trading at a discount of -226.53% off the target high and -22.45% off the low.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Joby Aviation Inc. insiders own 49.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.13%, with the float percentage being 49.75%. Intel Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.04 million shares (or 7.62% of all shares), a total value of $463.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC’s that is approximately 1.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $100.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.49 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $21.6 million.