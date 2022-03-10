JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Are Down -3.09%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares were 20.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $54.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.32% or -$7.68. The 52-week high for the JD share is $94.40, that puts it down -72.51 from that peak though still a striking -3.09% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $56.41. The company’s market capitalization is $112.51B, and the average trade volume was 10.71 million shares over the past three months.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

JD.com Inc. (JD) registered a -12.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.32% in intraday trading to $54.72 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.08%, and it has moved by -14.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.15%.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JD.com Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JD.com Inc. (JD) shares have gone down -23.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -0.62% against -4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.30% this quarter and then jump 10.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.37 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.87 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.87 billion and $31.44 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.40% and then jump by 23.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.10%. While earnings are projected to return 287.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.40% per annum.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com Inc. insiders own 6.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.88%, with the float percentage being 31.00%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,078 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 53.73 million shares (or 4.02% of all shares), a total value of $3.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.74 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.8 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JD.com Inc. (JD) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 10.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $744.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.06 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $565.07 million.