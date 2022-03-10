Is Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.46% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the TRHC share is $53.38, that puts it down -703.92 from that peak though still a striking 34.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.32. The company’s market capitalization is $149.60M, and the average trade volume was 824.03K shares over the past three months.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) registered a -4.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.46% in intraday trading to $6.64 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.11%, and it has moved by -25.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.43%.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) shares have gone down -77.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.64% against 0.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.19 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $77.05 million and $76.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.60% and then jump by 11.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.50%. While earnings are projected to return 8.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. insiders own 5.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.30%, with the float percentage being 97.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.5 million shares (or 13.60% of all shares), a total value of $91.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.66 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 10.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $69.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 4.64% of the stock, which is worth about $32.42 million.