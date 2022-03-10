Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the SPR share is $53.63, that puts it down -24.78 from that peak though still a striking 18.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.22. The company’s market capitalization is $4.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $42.98 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.14%, and it has moved by -13.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.77%. The short interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is 5.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.81, which implies an increase of 29.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $76.00 respectively. As a result, SPR is trading at a discount of -76.83% off the target high and -16.33% off the low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares have gone up 12.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.32% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.90% this quarter and then jump 62.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.19 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $876.6 million and $900.8 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.40% and then jump by 32.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.00% in 2022.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.52%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.83%, with the float percentage being 76.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 398 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.31 million shares (or 8.86% of all shares), a total value of $411.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $223.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $132.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.63 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $116.34 million.