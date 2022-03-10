Is Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares were 1.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SLDP share is $14.85, that puts it down -85.62 from that peak though still a striking 29.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.24 million shares over the past three months.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $8.00 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.44%, and it has moved by 25.39% in 30 days. The short interest in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 4.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -668.90% in 2022.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Solid Power Inc. insiders own 37.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.85%, with the float percentage being 32.02%. Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.37 million shares (or 2.01% of all shares), a total value of $33.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.03 million shares, is of Magnetar Financial LLC’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) shares are Merger Fund, The and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 76000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40000.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.