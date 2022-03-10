Is Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.09% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the SBSW share is $20.68, that puts it down -14.83 from that peak though still a striking 38.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.15. The company’s market capitalization is $12.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.17 million shares over the past three months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SBSW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) registered a -2.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.09% in intraday trading to $18.01 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.01%, and it has moved by 20.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.92%. The short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is 6.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.83, which implies an increase of 13.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.74 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, SBSW is trading at a discount of -38.81% off the target high and 12.6% off the low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares have gone up 23.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.91% against 11.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 85.00%. While earnings are projected to return -30.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.03% per annum.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is 1.67, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Sibanye Stillwater Limited insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.92%, with the float percentage being 8.94%. AQR Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.74 million shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $95.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.92 million shares, is of Condire Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Sprott Gold Equity Fund owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $29.86 million.