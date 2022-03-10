Is Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s traded shares were 2.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.97% or $2.88. The 52-week high for the LTBR share is $14.60, that puts it down -16.89 from that peak though still a striking 66.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $100.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 168.94K shares over the past three months.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) trade information

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) registered a 29.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.97% in intraday trading to $12.49 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 44.73%, and it has moved by 106.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.34%. The short interest in Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.00%. While earnings are projected to return 1.80% in 2022.

LTBR Dividends

Lightbridge Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s Major holders

Lightbridge Corporation insiders own 1.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.74%, with the float percentage being 5.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 2.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50351.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 83772.0, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.41 million.