Is Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s traded shares were 1.69 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.32% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the KRBP share is $12.12, that puts it down -1516.0 from that peak though still a striking 24.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $11.71M, and the average trade volume was 315.83K shares over the past three months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) registered a 14.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.32% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.04%, and it has moved by -20.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.62%.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kiromic BioPharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) shares have gone down -77.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.89% against 4.70.

While earnings are projected to return -434.20% in 2022.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. insiders own 23.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.28%, with the float percentage being 28.98%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 4.97% of all shares), a total value of $2.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.48 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36662.0, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $81756.0.