Is ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares were 13.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.43% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the CHPT share is $36.86, that puts it down -110.99 from that peak though still a striking 35.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.21. The company’s market capitalization is $6.03B, and the average trade volume was 10.42 million shares over the past three months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) registered a 5.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.43% in intraday trading to $17.47 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.16%, and it has moved by 37.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.98%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares have gone down -19.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.48% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.30% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.95 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $81.99 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 92.30% in 2022.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.50%, with the float percentage being 49.69%. Linse Capital Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 416 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 51.1 million shares (or 15.44% of all shares), a total value of $973.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $364.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $122.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.69 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $108.31 million.