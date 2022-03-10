Is ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Still A Buy After A -0.70% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s traded shares were 0.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -27.21% or -$22.27. The 52-week high for the ACMR share is $119.12, that puts it down -99.93 from that peak though still a striking -2.11% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 227.08K shares over the past three months.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ACMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) registered a -27.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -27.21% in intraday trading to $59.58 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.70%, and it has moved by 2.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.23%. The short interest in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 1.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $127.85, which implies an increase of 53.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $144.00 respectively. As a result, ACMR is trading at a discount of -141.69% off the target high and -84.63% off the low.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACM Research Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares have gone down -22.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -4.12% against -7.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.04 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $67.08 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.56 million and $43.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 53.70% and then jump by 53.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.30%. While earnings are projected to return -10.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

ACM Research Inc. insiders own 24.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.61%, with the float percentage being 72.72%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 7.91% of all shares), a total value of $120.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.3 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $110.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $31.42 million.