Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO)’s Stock Is Up 92.24%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s traded shares were 7.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.55% or $2.65. The 52-week high for the INDO share is $86.99, that puts it down -158.51 from that peak though still a striking 92.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $124.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.90 million shares over the past three months.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INDO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) registered a 8.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.55% in intraday trading to $33.65 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 132.07%, and it has moved by 682.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 315.43%. The short interest in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies a decrease of -124.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, INDO is trading at a premium of 55.42% off the target high and 55.42% off the low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) shares have gone up 590.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.53% against 25.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -321.20% in 2022.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited insiders own 78.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.