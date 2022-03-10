Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) On Wednesday â€“ Up 2.42 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.73% or -$2.39. The 52-week high for the HTHT share is $61.85, that puts it down -86.86 from that peak though still a striking 2.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.30. The company’s market capitalization is $13.22B, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) registered a -6.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.73% in intraday trading to $33.10 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.41%, and it has moved by -12.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.39%.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Huazhu Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) shares have gone down -30.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.17% against 27.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $530.41 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $619.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $478.33 million and $356.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.90% and then jump by 73.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.30%. While earnings are projected to return -228.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.28% per annum.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)â€™s Major holders

Huazhu Group Limited insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.16%, with the float percentage being 51.68%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.57 million shares (or 9.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.08 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 5.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $712.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 27.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.94 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $136.35 million.