How SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -70.86% YTD?

During the last session, SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares were 2.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.88% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SLQT share is $33.00, that puts it down -1150.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $436.44M, and the average trade volume was 2.79 million shares over the past three months.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. SLQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) registered a 6.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.88% in intraday trading to $2.64 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.35%, and it has moved by -59.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.15%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.33, which implies an increase of 39.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SLQT is trading at a discount of -203.03% off the target high and 5.3% off the low.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SelectQuote Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) shares have gone down -78.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -287.34% against -3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.90% this quarter and then jump 172.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $464.54 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $439.04 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 902.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.70% per annum.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

SelectQuote Inc. insiders own 18.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.60%, with the float percentage being 90.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.62 million shares (or 11.35% of all shares), a total value of $240.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.68 million shares, is of Brookside Equity Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 10.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $228.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $111.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.02 million, or about 4.28% of the stock, which is worth about $90.76 million.