Given A -4.35% Drop From High, Can First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s traded shares were 4.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the FHN share is $24.24, that puts it down -4.35 from that peak though still a striking 36.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.67. The company’s market capitalization is $12.61B, and the average trade volume was 8.58 million shares over the past three months.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $23.23 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.51%, and it has moved by 31.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.82%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Horizon Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Horizon Corporation (FHN) shares have gone up 53.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.54% against -7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.40% this quarter and then drop -31.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $728.77 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $714.83 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $810 million and $805 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.00% and then drop by -11.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.20%. While earnings are projected to return -7.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.50% per annum.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Horizon Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

First Horizon Corporation insiders own 1.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.68%, with the float percentage being 84.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 635 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 59.4 million shares (or 10.81% of all shares), a total value of $967.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $965.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 18.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $302.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.46 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $251.9 million.