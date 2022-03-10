First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Inclined 13.12% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the recent session, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.68% or -$4.48. The 52-week high for the FSLR share is $123.12, that puts it down -65.46 from that peak though still a striking 17.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.24. The company’s market capitalization is $7.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) registered a -5.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.68% in intraday trading to $74.41 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.49%, and it has moved by 13.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.19%. The short interest in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 3.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Solar Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares have gone down -17.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -80.14% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.90% this quarter and then drop -79.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $918.51 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $644.88 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $609.23 million and $803.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.80% and then drop by -19.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.30%. While earnings are projected to return 17.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.19% per annum.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

First Solar Inc. insiders own 11.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.83%, with the float percentage being 91.74%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 732 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.94 million shares (or 12.17% of all shares), a total value of $1.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.66 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 9.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $921.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $341.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $259.43 million.