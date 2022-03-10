First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG): With The Stock Up 31.49 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares were 4.02 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.07% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the AG share is $18.93, that puts it down -39.6 from that peak though still a striking 31.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.29. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.48 million shares over the past three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) registered a 6.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.07% in intraday trading to $13.56 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.32%, and it has moved by 21.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.88%. The short interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is 17.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.34 day(s) to cover.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Majestic Silver Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares have gone up 2.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.44% against 6.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $204.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.08%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Majestic Silver Corp. is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

First Majestic Silver Corp. insiders own 14.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.92%, with the float percentage being 38.28%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.87 million shares (or 9.18% of all shares), a total value of $265.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.56 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 3.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $96.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 13.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $157.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.25 million, or about 4.33% of the stock, which is worth about $134.16 million.