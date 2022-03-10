Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s traded shares were 16.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -28.10% or -$1.18. The 52-week high for the ENSV share is $8.76, that puts it down -190.07 from that peak though still a striking 81.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $29.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.76 million shares over the past three months.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ENSV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) registered a -28.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -28.10% in intraday trading to $3.02 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 137.80%, and it has moved by 381.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.81%. The short interest in Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 24.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ENSV is trading at a discount of -65.56% off the target high and 0.66% off the low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.60% this quarter and then jump 112.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.79 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.42 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.39 million and $5.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 183.90% and then jump by 122.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.90%. While earnings are projected to return 60.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Enservco Corporation insiders own 2.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.91%, with the float percentage being 21.44%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $95536.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 76526.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65276.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56093.0, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $47847.0.