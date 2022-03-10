Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Rose 129.30% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.82% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ERF share is $14.59, that puts it down -9.29 from that peak though still a striking 64.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07B, and the average trade volume was 2.78 million shares over the past three months.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) registered a -0.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.82% in intraday trading to $13.35 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.28%, and it has moved by 13.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 146.97%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.25, which implies an increase of 17.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.17 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ERF is trading at a discount of -64.79% off the target high and 8.84% off the low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enerplus Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares have gone up 129.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 155.67% against 0.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 129.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.22% per annum.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 17 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enerplus Corporation is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Enerplus Corporation insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.62%, with the float percentage being 57.82%. Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.89 million shares (or 6.03% of all shares), a total value of $119.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.6 million shares, is of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 4.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $92.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 3.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.74 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $13.88 million.