Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -43.39% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares were 3.22 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.18% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the DXF share is $2.98, that puts it down -351.52 from that peak though still a striking 21.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $12.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 200.50K shares over the past three months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) registered a 9.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.18% in intraday trading to $0.66 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.80%, and it has moved by -24.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.60%. The short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.24%.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited insiders own 18.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.70%, with the float percentage being 2.09%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 85400.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 19549.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25609.0 market value.