Does LivePerson Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPSN) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.57% or $1.75. The 52-week high for the LPSN share is $68.82, that puts it down -176.61 from that peak though still a striking 35.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) registered a 7.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.57% in intraday trading to $24.88 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.96%, and it has moved by -7.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.69%. The short interest in LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is 9.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.70, which implies a decrease of -4.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, LPSN is trading at a discount of -68.81% off the target high and 27.65% off the low.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LivePerson Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) shares have gone down -62.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.29% against -1.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $123.88 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $131.39 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.20%. While earnings are projected to return -9.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

LPSN Dividends

LivePerson Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

LivePerson Inc. insiders own 6.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.95%, with the float percentage being 110.35%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.68 million shares (or 15.10% of all shares), a total value of $629.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $410.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $225.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $121.71 million.