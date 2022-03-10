Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) After A -14.02% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.40% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the MOMO share is $16.64, that puts it down -120.69 from that peak though still a striking 5.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73B, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) registered a -5.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.40% in intraday trading to $7.54 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.02%, and it has moved by -14.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.47%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hello Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) shares have gone down -39.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.25% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.90% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $565.71 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $594.06 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $591.12 million and $521.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.30% and then jump by 13.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 172.80%. While earnings are projected to return -29.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.26% per annum.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Hello Group Inc. insiders own 3.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.31%, with the float percentage being 75.76%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 333 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.29 million shares (or 5.23% of all shares), a total value of $92.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $89.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 2.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $24.66 million.