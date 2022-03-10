Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) After A 5.33% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s traded shares were 1.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.67% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the TWOU share is $46.52, that puts it down -327.97 from that peak though still a striking 20.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.63. The company’s market capitalization is $868.19M, and the average trade volume was 2.56 million shares over the past three months.

2U Inc. (TWOU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TWOU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

2U Inc. (TWOU) registered a 6.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $10.87 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.33%, and it has moved by -33.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.78%.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 2U Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares have gone down -69.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.13% against -0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -266.70% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $243.48 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $271.77 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $215.29 million and $232.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.10% and then jump by 16.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.50%. While earnings are projected to return 19.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

2U Inc. insiders own 2.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.35%, with the float percentage being 113.88%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 361 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.41 million shares (or 11.16% of all shares), a total value of $282.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.18 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 9.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $241.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $62.16 million.