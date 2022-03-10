DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN): Can A Stock That’s Down -32.42% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s traded shares were 1.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.73% or $4.36. The 52-week high for the DOCN share is $133.40, that puts it down -145.72 from that peak though still a striking 34.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.35. The company’s market capitalization is $6.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) registered a 8.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.73% in intraday trading to $54.29 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.32%, and it has moved by -6.72% in 30 days. The short interest in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is 8.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares have gone down -19.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.94% against -0.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $118.67 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.87 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -7.90% in 2022.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. insiders own 44.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.92%, with the float percentage being 98.40%. IA Venture Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 356 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.4 million shares (or 6.78% of all shares), a total value of $594.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.4 million shares, is of IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP’s that is approximately 6.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $594.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 2.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $239.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.14 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $171.67 million.