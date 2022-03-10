CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s traded shares were 1.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 42.12% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the CPSH share is $17.67, that puts it down -312.85 from that peak though still a striking 42.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $69.55M, and the average trade volume was 316.36K shares over the past three months.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) registered a 42.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 42.12% in intraday trading to $4.28 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.25%, and it has moved by 34.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.31%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 240.80% in 2022.

CPSH Dividends

CPS Technologies Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

CPS Technologies Corporation insiders own 32.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.85%, with the float percentage being 16.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 3.34% of all shares), a total value of $2.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $0.63 million.