Could U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s traded shares were 41.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -26.86% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the USWS share is $5.81, that puts it down -353.91 from that peak though still a striking 38.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.79. The company’s market capitalization is $61.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.68 million shares over the past three months.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) registered a -26.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -26.86% in intraday trading to $1.28 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.91%, and it has moved by 54.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.41%. The short interest in U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is 1.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Well Services Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) shares have gone down -54.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.75% against 36.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.09 million and $76.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.70% and then drop by -23.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -100.30% in 2022.

USWS Dividends

U.S. Well Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

U.S. Well Services Inc. insiders own 2.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.55%, with the float percentage being 53.04%. Crestview Partners III GP, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.8 million shares (or 37.81% of all shares), a total value of $22.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.76 million shares, is of TCW Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 20.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.