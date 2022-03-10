Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Up 28.17% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares were 1.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.68% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CTRM share is $10.70, that puts it down -487.91 from that peak though still a striking 45.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $176.41M, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) registered a 1.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.68% in intraday trading to $1.82 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.75%, and it has moved by 25.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.84%.

While earnings are projected to return 283.30% in 2022.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.26%, with the float percentage being 4.31%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 0.77% of all shares), a total value of $1.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.6 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 49703.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33322.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $81305.0.