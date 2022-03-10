Can You Get A Quick Recovery From BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Given A -1124.77% drop From High?

During the last session, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the BIMI share is $13.35, that puts it down -1124.77 from that peak though still a striking 8.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $11.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 331.13K shares over the past three months.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.82% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.96%, and it has moved by -36.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.71%. The short interest in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is 1.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.50, which implies an increase of 98.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62.50 and $62.50 respectively. As a result, BIMI is trading at a discount of -5633.94% off the target high and -5633.94% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.80%. While earnings are projected to return -32.50% in 2022.

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

BIMI International Medical Inc. insiders own 9.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.34%, with the float percentage being 3.68%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 1.18% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.35 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17839.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14850.0 market value.