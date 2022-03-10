Can ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -46.90% YTD?

During the last session, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s traded shares were 1.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.56% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ATIP share is $10.44, that puts it down -480.0 from that peak though still a striking 7.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $362.90M, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ATIP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) registered a 0.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.12%, and it has moved by -39.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.31, which implies an increase of 45.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ATIP is trading at a discount of -122.22% off the target high and -25.0% off the low.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ATI Physical Therapy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) shares have gone down -55.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,033.33% against -0.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $156.36 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.97 million by the end of Mar 2022.

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.72%, with the float percentage being 89.63%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 115.83 million shares (or 58.72% of all shares), a total value of $440.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.02 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $2.03 million.