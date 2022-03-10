Boom Or Bust? Where Will MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s traded shares were 0.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.79% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the ML share is $11.34, that puts it down -422.58 from that peak though still a striking 11.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $598.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) registered a -11.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.79% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.82%, and it has moved by -3.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.44%. The short interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) is 3.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.31 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.38 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 34.90% in 2022.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

MoneyLion Inc. insiders own 31.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.58%, with the float percentage being 57.80%. StepStone Group LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.41 million shares (or 10.79% of all shares), a total value of $98.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.78 million shares, is of Atalaya Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MoneyLion Inc. (ML) shares are Arbitrage Fund and Water Island Diversified Event-Driven Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Arbitrage Fund owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.