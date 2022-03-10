Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)’s Stock Is Up 23.36% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares were 11.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the GOLD share is $26.07, that puts it down -6.11 from that peak though still a striking 29.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.27. The company’s market capitalization is $42.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.40 million shares over the past three months.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GOLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $24.57 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.10%, and it has moved by 24.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.36%. The short interest in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is 14.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.11, which implies an increase of 5.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $32.33 respectively. As a result, GOLD is trading at a discount of -31.58% off the target high and 10.46% off the low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barrick Gold Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares have gone up 23.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.72% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.40% this quarter and then drop -5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.18 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.26 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.54 billion and $3.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.10% and then drop by -0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return -13.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.20% per annum.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barrick Gold Corporation is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.12%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corporation insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.91%, with the float percentage being 61.24%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,147 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 88.94 million shares (or 5.00% of all shares), a total value of $1.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.79 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 3.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 75.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.44 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.86 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $419.93 million.