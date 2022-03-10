B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Drops -18.54% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares were 3.65 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.00% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BTG share is $5.37, that puts it down -18.54 from that peak though still a striking 27.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $4.73B, and the average trade volume was 11.11 million shares over the past three months.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BTG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) registered a 1.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.00% in intraday trading to $4.53 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.47%, and it has moved by 21.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.22%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.02, which implies an increase of 24.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.66 and $8.65 respectively. As a result, BTG is trading at a discount of -90.95% off the target high and -2.87% off the low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that B2Gold Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares have gone up 17.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.78% against 8.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $510.34 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.57%.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for B2Gold Corp. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2Gold Corp. insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.70%, with the float percentage being 71.46%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 477 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 117.84 million shares (or 11.16% of all shares), a total value of $403.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 88.05 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $301.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 53.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $183.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44.07 million, or about 4.17% of the stock, which is worth about $182.43 million.