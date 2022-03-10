Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Has Been Falling -34.55% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s traded shares were 4.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.62% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the ATER share is $39.77, that puts it down -1378.44 from that peak though still a striking 18.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $160.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.83 million shares over the past three months.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Aterian Inc. (ATER) registered a 11.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.62% in intraday trading to $2.69 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.37%, and it has moved by -19.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.70%. The short interest in Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is 6.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.70, which implies an increase of 52.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, ATER is trading at a discount of -234.57% off the target high and 7.06% off the low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aterian Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares have gone down -70.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.38% against 19.70.

While earnings are projected to return -10.70% in 2022.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Aterian Inc. insiders own 20.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.34%, with the float percentage being 30.77%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.35 million shares (or 6.25% of all shares), a total value of $36.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $5.77 million.