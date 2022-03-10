As The Stock Rises By 18.64% Year-To-Date, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s traded shares were 2.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.06% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BDR share is $1.91, that puts it down -172.86 from that peak though still a striking 42.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $8.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 515.45K shares over the past three months.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) trade information

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) registered a 6.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.06% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.81%, and it has moved by 53.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.95%. The short interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) is 57480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.30%. While earnings are projected to return -877.20% in 2022.

BDR Dividends

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s Major holders

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. insiders own 43.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.05%, with the float percentage being 8.98%. Tufton Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 1.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90000.0 shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 90000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 77100.0, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $87894.0.