As The Stock Rises By 16.12% Year-To-Date, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the recent session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.29% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the EQX share is $9.55, that puts it down -18.93 from that peak though still a striking 31.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.47. The company’s market capitalization is $2.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EQX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) registered a 2.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.29% in intraday trading to $8.03 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.35%, and it has moved by 28.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.38%. The short interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is 9.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.41, which implies an increase of 14.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.84 and $13.41 respectively. As a result, EQX is trading at a discount of -67.0% off the target high and 2.37% off the low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equinox Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares have gone up 9.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.91% against 8.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 290.00% in 2022.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Equinox Gold Corp. insiders own 14.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.41%, with the float percentage being 48.30%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 32.53 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $214.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 15.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.33 million, or about 4.10% of the stock, which is worth about $81.38 million.