Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s traded shares were 2.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.86% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ARDX share is $9.23, that puts it down -871.58 from that peak though still a striking 38.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $126.63M, and the average trade volume was 6.12 million shares over the past three months.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ARDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) registered a 3.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.86% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.40%, and it has moved by 19.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.60, which implies an increase of 79.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ARDX is trading at a discount of -636.84% off the target high and -5.26% off the low.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ardelyx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares have gone down -30.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.30% this quarter and then jump 23.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $700k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $580k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.81 million and $6.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -61.30% and then drop by -91.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.50%. While earnings are projected to return -44.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Ardelyx Inc. insiders own 2.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.71%, with the float percentage being 50.06%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.63 million shares (or 12.09% of all shares), a total value of $18.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.63 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $2.35 million.