Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA): Is It Possible To Be Up 29.65% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s traded shares were 7.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.81% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the AKBA share is $4.33, that puts it down -47.78 from that peak though still a striking 41.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $581.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.69 million shares over the past three months.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) registered a 15.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.81% in intraday trading to $2.93 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.59%, and it has moved by 56.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.76%. The short interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 11.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares have gone down -0.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.88% against 15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.30% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.32 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.61 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.7 million and $55.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.30% and then drop by -30.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.90%. While earnings are projected to return 38.50% in 2022.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.65%, with the float percentage being 60.27%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.86 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $45.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 11.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.5 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $12.95 million.