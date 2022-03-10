Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Has Been Falling -81.15% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s traded shares were 1.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.80% or $1.35. The 52-week high for the API share is $68.00, that puts it down -510.96 from that peak though still a striking 21.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Agora Inc. (API) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. API has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Agora Inc. (API) registered a 13.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.80% in intraday trading to $11.13 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.45%, and it has moved by 5.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.15%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.74, which implies an increase of 33.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, API is trading at a discount of -214.47% off the target high and 1.17% off the low.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agora Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agora Inc. (API) shares have gone down -65.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.52% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $40.23 million and $42.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.00% and then drop by -7.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -2000.00% in 2022.

API Dividends

Agora Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 23 and May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Agora Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.98%, with the float percentage being 58.06%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.19 million shares (or 8.46% of all shares), a total value of $132.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.82 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 4.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $78.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agora Inc. (API) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 1.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $44.72 million.