After Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Surges -61.99% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares were 4.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CVE share is $16.84, that puts it down -6.31 from that peak though still a striking 54.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.16. The company’s market capitalization is $30.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.13 million shares over the past three months.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $15.84 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.06%, and it has moved by 2.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.73%. The short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is 14.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.96, which implies an increase of 20.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.52 and $25.66 respectively. As a result, CVE is trading at a discount of -61.99% off the target high and -4.29% off the low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cenovus Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares have gone up 88.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.05% against 60.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.97 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.6 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 114.00% in 2022.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.75%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Cenovus Energy Inc. insiders own 32.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.83%, with the float percentage being 70.64%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 457 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 199.5 million shares (or 9.93% of all shares), a total value of $2.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 140.72 million shares, is of ConocoPhillips’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 129.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.31 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 57.24 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $575.86 million.