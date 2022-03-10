After A -10.96% Drop In The Last Week, Does Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.73% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the GMBL share is $19.27, that puts it down -2435.53 from that peak though still a striking 21.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $31.97M, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) registered a 12.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.73% in intraday trading to $0.76 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.96%, and it has moved by -74.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.02%.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares have gone down -90.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -73.73% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.40% this quarter and then jump 67.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 491.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.31 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.07 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -11.50% in 2022.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. insiders own 17.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.11%, with the float percentage being 12.32%. Ayrton Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 5.50% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Advisors Series Trust-Huber Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.51 million.