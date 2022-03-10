Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) At $5.22 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s traded shares were 1.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.19% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the ADGI share is $78.82, that puts it down -1409.96 from that peak though still a striking 8.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.78. The company’s market capitalization is $617.68M, and the average trade volume was 8.70 million shares over the past three months.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ADGI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.03.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) registered a 4.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.19% in intraday trading to $5.22 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.43%, and it has moved by -43.57% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.33, which implies an increase of 37.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ADGI is trading at a discount of -91.57% off the target high and -14.94% off the low.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 53.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.37%, with the float percentage being 140.57%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.69 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $704.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.38 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 4.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $227.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $50.64 million.