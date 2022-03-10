A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS)

During the last session, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.92% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the MNTS share is $16.97, that puts it down -631.47 from that peak though still a striking 15.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $186.97M, and the average trade volume was 672.68K shares over the past three months.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) registered a 8.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.92% in intraday trading to $2.32 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.45%, and it has moved by -40.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.38%.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Momentus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares have gone down -78.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -160.59% against 0.80.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Momentus Inc. insiders own 38.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.20%, with the float percentage being 16.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.23 million shares (or 1.53% of all shares), a total value of $5.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $6.67 million.