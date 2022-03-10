A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)

During the last session, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s traded shares were 23.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 43.20% or $1.97. The 52-week high for the CANO share is $16.17, that puts it down -147.63 from that peak though still a striking 36.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.17. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28B, and the average trade volume was 3.01 million shares over the past three months.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) registered a 43.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 43.20% in intraday trading to $6.53 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.29%, and it has moved by 3.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.18%.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $522.55 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $606.42 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -363.80% in 2022.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Cano Health Inc. insiders own 4.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.75%, with the float percentage being 93.84%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 32.99 million shares (or 18.29% of all shares), a total value of $293.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $108.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 6.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.98 million, or about 3.31% of the stock, which is worth about $75.82 million.