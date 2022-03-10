A Quick Glance At So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Stock: It Is up 4.62% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -45.14 Percent

During the recent session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares were 1.4 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.14% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SY share is $12.92, that puts it down -646.82 from that peak though still a striking 4.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $209.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 300.83K shares over the past three months.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

So-Young International Inc. (SY) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.14% in intraday trading to $1.73 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.47%, and it has moved by -25.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.27%. The short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 3.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.77 day(s) to cover.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -96.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.03% per annum.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders own 39.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.82%, with the float percentage being 88.74%. Matrix China Management III, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.41 million shares (or 17.26% of all shares), a total value of $49.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.66 million shares, is of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $1.78 million.