A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG), As It Continued To Rise 24.62% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -20.15% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the ENG share is $7.16, that puts it down -336.59 from that peak though still a striking 54.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $61.08M, and the average trade volume was 612.61K shares over the past three months.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ENG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) trade information

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) registered a -20.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -20.15% in intraday trading to $1.64 this Wednesday, 03/09/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.94%, and it has moved by 63.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.61%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.40, which implies an increase of 69.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.40 and $5.40 respectively. As a result, ENG is trading at a discount of -229.27% off the target high and -229.27% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.92 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.60%. While earnings are projected to return 57.50% in 2022.

ENG Dividends

ENGlobal Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s Major holders

ENGlobal Corporation insiders own 38.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.82%, with the float percentage being 51.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 2.76% of all shares), a total value of $2.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $0.79 million.