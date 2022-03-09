Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around $0.16 or 4.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $367.57M. ZY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.00, offering almost -1443.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.61% since then. We note from Zymergen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Zymergen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ZY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zymergen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Instantly ZY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.86 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.63% year-to-date, but still down -11.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is -23.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZY is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Zymergen Inc. to make $2.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -63.50%.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.23% of Zymergen Inc. shares, and 69.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.10%. Zymergen Inc. stock is held by 129 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 25.99% of the shares, which is about 26.61 million shares worth $178.05 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.04% or 4.13 million shares worth $27.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $21.62 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $12.33 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.