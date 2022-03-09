Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.71, and it changed around -$0.52 or -1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.08B. ZLAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $181.92, offering almost -395.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.00, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.79% since then. We note from Zai Lab Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 665.02K.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Instantly ZLAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.56 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.59% year-to-date, but still down -30.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is -26.30% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $125.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZLAB is forecast to be at a low of $59.60 and a high of $205.14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -458.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Zai Lab Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.65 percent over the past six months and at a 28.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 221.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Zai Lab Limited to make $42.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.40%.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 05.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Zai Lab Limited shares, and 69.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.76%. Zai Lab Limited stock is held by 403 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.89% of the shares, which is about 6.65 million shares worth $700.5 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 5.08% or 4.9 million shares worth $515.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.14 million shares worth $536.71 million, making up 5.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $398.13 million, which represents about 3.92% of the total shares outstanding.